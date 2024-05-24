CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More

AgileBlue Cloud Security vs ARMO

Cloud security platform with CDR, CNAPP, and CSPM for multi-cloud environments

A cloud security platform that combines Kubernetes security scanning, runtime monitoring, and cloud security posture management using Kubescape and eBPF technology.

Side-by-Side Comparison

Feature
AgileBlue Cloud Security
ARMO
Pricing Model
Commercial
Commercial
Category
Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform
Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform
Verified Vendor
Deployment & Fit
Deployment Type
Cloud
Cloud
Company Size Fit
SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Company Information
Company
AgileBlue
ARMO
Headquarters
Cleveland, Ohio, United States
Palo Alto, California, United States
Founded, Size & Funding
Use Cases & Capabilities
Cloud Security
CNAPP
CSPM
Multi Cloud
AWS
Azure
Google Cloud
Threat Detection
Compliance
AI Powered Security
Cloud Native
Runtime Security
NIST CSF 2.0 Coverage

AgileBlue Cloud Security

GV1/6
ID2/3
PR3/5
DE2/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total8/22 categories

ARMO

GV0/6
ID2/3
PR2/5
DE1/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total5/22 categories
Core Features

User Reviews

AgileBlue Cloud Security vs ARMO: Complete 2026 Comparison

Choosing between AgileBlue Cloud Security and ARMO for your cloud-native application protection platform needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

AgileBlue Cloud Security: Cloud security platform with CDR, CNAPP, and CSPM for multi-cloud environments

ARMO: A cloud security platform that combines Kubernetes security scanning, runtime monitoring, and cloud security posture management using Kubescape and eBPF technology.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between AgileBlue Cloud Security vs ARMO?

AgileBlue Cloud Security, ARMO are all Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform solutions. AgileBlue Cloud Security Cloud security platform with CDR, CNAPP, and CSPM for multi-cloud environments. ARMO A cloud security platform that combines Kubernetes security scanning, runtime monitoring, and cloud . The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.

Which is the best: AgileBlue Cloud Security vs ARMO?

The choice between AgileBlue Cloud Security vs ARMO depends on your specific requirements. AgileBlue Cloud Security is a commercial solution, while ARMO is a commercial solution. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between AgileBlue Cloud Security vs ARMO?

AgileBlue Cloud Security is Commercial, ARMO is Commercial. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is AgileBlue Cloud Security a good alternative to ARMO?

Yes, AgileBlue Cloud Security can be considered as an alternative to ARMO for Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform needs. Both tools offer Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.

Can AgileBlue Cloud Security and ARMO be used together?

Depending on your security architecture, AgileBlue Cloud Security and ARMO might complement each other as part of a defense-in-depth strategy. However, as both are Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform tools, most organizations choose one primary solution. Evaluate your specific needs and consider consulting with security professionals for the best approach.

