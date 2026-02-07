Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AgileBlue Cloud Security is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by AgileBlue. Sweet Security Runtime CNAPP is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by Sweet Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud-native application protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure will get the most from AgileBlue Cloud Security because its agentless deployment actually works without sacrificing detection depth, letting you cover AWS, Azure, and GCP without forcing agents into thousands of workloads. The platform covers seven NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis, with built-in compliance mappings for HIPAA and PCI-DSS that save months of audit prep. Skip this if your priority is identity governance or supply chain risk management; AgileBlue prioritizes cloud runtime protection and posture over IAM depth and vendor risk visibility.
Mid-market and enterprise teams running AI workloads need Sweet Security Runtime CNAPP because its purpose-built LLM actually deprioritizes noise instead of just generating more alerts. The vendor covers four of six NIST CSF 2.0 core functions, with particular strength in DE.CM and DE.AE; the AI stack security monitoring for models, agents, and architecture fills a gap most runtime platforms ignore entirely. Skip this if you need broad CSPM or vulnerability scanning in the same tool; Sweet Security is deliberately focused on runtime detection and AI-specific threats, not asset inventory or compliance reporting.
Cloud security platform with CDR, CNAPP, and CSPM for multi-cloud environments
Runtime CNAPP with AI-powered cloud and AI stack security platform
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Common questions about comparing AgileBlue Cloud Security vs Sweet Security Runtime CNAPP for your cloud-native application protection platform needs.
AgileBlue Cloud Security: Cloud security platform with CDR, CNAPP, and CSPM for multi-cloud environments. built by AgileBlue. Core capabilities include Cloud Detection and Response (CDR) for continuous monitoring, Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) coverage, Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) for configuration scanning..
Sweet Security Runtime CNAPP: Runtime CNAPP with AI-powered cloud and AI stack security platform. built by Sweet Security. Core capabilities include Runtime context collection and analysis, AI-powered risk prioritization with purpose-built LLM, Threat detection for malicious scripts and cryptocurrency mining..
Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AgileBlue Cloud Security differentiates with Cloud Detection and Response (CDR) for continuous monitoring, Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) coverage, Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) for configuration scanning. Sweet Security Runtime CNAPP differentiates with Runtime context collection and analysis, AI-powered risk prioritization with purpose-built LLM, Threat detection for malicious scripts and cryptocurrency mining.
AgileBlue Cloud Security is developed by AgileBlue. Sweet Security Runtime CNAPP is developed by Sweet Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AgileBlue Cloud Security and Sweet Security Runtime CNAPP serve similar Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform use cases: both are Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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