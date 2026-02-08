Agentic SOC: Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation. built by Sevii. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for security operations, Real-time threat remediation, Cross-platform activity correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud..

Surf Platform: AI-driven security ops platform with agents for unified visibility & remediation. built by Surf AI. Core capabilities include Business Context Graph connecting assets, identities, permissions, behavior, org structure, and dependencies, Specialized AI agents for identity, cloud, SaaS, IT, data, and security domains, Continuous environment evaluation and issue surfacing..

Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.