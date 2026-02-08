Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agentic SOC is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Sevii. Surf Platform is a commercial security orchestration automation and response tool by Surf AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise SOC teams drowning in alert volume should evaluate Agentic SOC for its ability to execute remediation autonomously rather than just flag incidents. Sevii's autonomous AI agents handle cross-platform correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud in real time, which directly addresses the NIST RS.MA (Incident Management) and RS.MI (Incident Mitigation) functions that most teams struggle to operationalize at scale. Skip this if your organization needs heavy human oversight on every response or lacks the security maturity to define and enforce AI guardrails; autonomous remediation only works if you trust the ruleset.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in alert noise from disconnected tools will see immediate value in Surf Platform's Business Context Graph, which connects assets, identities, permissions, and dependencies to surface only issues that actually matter to your business. The platform covers 12 NIST CSF 2.0 functions across governance, identification, protection, detection, and response, with particular strength in asset management and impact modeling before changes execute. Skip this if your team lacks the operational maturity to define asset ownership and risk appetite upfront; Surf's effectiveness depends on the context data you feed it, not on the tool doing heavy lifting for you.
Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation
AI-driven security ops platform with agents for unified visibility & remediation.
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Common questions about comparing Agentic SOC vs Surf Platform for your extended detection and response needs.
Agentic SOC: Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation. built by Sevii. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for security operations, Real-time threat remediation, Cross-platform activity correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud..
Surf Platform: AI-driven security ops platform with agents for unified visibility & remediation. built by Surf AI. Core capabilities include Business Context Graph connecting assets, identities, permissions, behavior, org structure, and dependencies, Specialized AI agents for identity, cloud, SaaS, IT, data, and security domains, Continuous environment evaluation and issue surfacing..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agentic SOC differentiates with Autonomous AI agents for security operations, Real-time threat remediation, Cross-platform activity correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud. Surf Platform differentiates with Business Context Graph connecting assets, identities, permissions, behavior, org structure, and dependencies, Specialized AI agents for identity, cloud, SaaS, IT, data, and security domains, Continuous environment evaluation and issue surfacing.
Agentic SOC is developed by Sevii. Surf Platform is developed by Surf AI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Agentic SOC and Surf Platform serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases: both cover AI SOC, Security Orchestration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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