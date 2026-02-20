Abusix Guardian: Suite for abuse desk mgmt, email blocklisting & threat intel for ISPs. built by Abusix. Core capabilities include Abuse Desk Management for handling and automating security incident workflows, Large-scale email blocklisting via Abusix Mail Intelligence, Real-time threat intelligence and actionable insights via Guardian Intel..

Surf Platform: AI-driven security ops platform with agents for unified visibility & remediation. built by Surf AI. Core capabilities include Business Context Graph connecting assets, identities, permissions, behavior, org structure, and dependencies, Specialized AI agents for identity, cloud, SaaS, IT, data, and security domains, Continuous environment evaluation and issue surfacing..

Both serve the Threat Intel Feeds market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.