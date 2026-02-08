Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agentic SOC is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Sevii. StrangeBee TheHive is a commercial incident response tool by StrangeBee. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise SOC teams drowning in alert volume should evaluate Agentic SOC for its ability to execute remediation autonomously rather than just flag incidents. Sevii's autonomous AI agents handle cross-platform correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud in real time, which directly addresses the NIST RS.MA (Incident Management) and RS.MI (Incident Mitigation) functions that most teams struggle to operationalize at scale. Skip this if your organization needs heavy human oversight on every response or lacks the security maturity to define and enforce AI guardrails; autonomous remediation only works if you trust the ruleset.
Mid-market and enterprise SOCs managing high-volume incident workflows will get the most from StrangeBee TheHive because it treats case management as a first-class problem, not an afterthought bolted onto a SOAR platform. The platform covers NIST RS.MA, RS.AN, and RS.CO across investigation and response coordination, with hybrid deployment letting you keep sensitive cases on-premises while running cloud instances for lower-sensitivity work. Skip this if your team needs heavy automation first and case tracking second; TheHive pairs best with Cortex for orchestration, and organizations expecting a single integrated platform without additional components will find themselves managing two systems.
Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation
Security case management platform for SOCs, CERTs, and CSIRTs
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Common questions about comparing Agentic SOC vs StrangeBee TheHive for your extended detection and response needs.
Agentic SOC: Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation. built by Sevii. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for security operations, Real-time threat remediation, Cross-platform activity correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud..
StrangeBee TheHive: Security case management platform for SOCs, CERTs, and CSIRTs. built by StrangeBee. Core capabilities include Security case management, Incident response workflow management, Threat visibility dashboard..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agentic SOC differentiates with Autonomous AI agents for security operations, Real-time threat remediation, Cross-platform activity correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud. StrangeBee TheHive differentiates with Security case management, Incident response workflow management, Threat visibility dashboard.
Agentic SOC is developed by Sevii. StrangeBee TheHive is developed by StrangeBee. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Agentic SOC and StrangeBee TheHive serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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