Agentic SOC: Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation. built by Sevii. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for security operations, Real-time threat remediation, Cross-platform activity correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud..

StrangeBee TheHive: Security case management platform for SOCs, CERTs, and CSIRTs. built by StrangeBee. Core capabilities include Security case management, Incident response workflow management, Threat visibility dashboard..

Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.