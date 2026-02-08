Mid-market and enterprise SOC teams drowning in alert volume should evaluate Agentic SOC for its ability to execute remediation autonomously rather than just flag incidents. Sevii's autonomous AI agents handle cross-platform correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud in real time, which directly addresses the NIST RS.MA (Incident Management) and RS.MI (Incident Mitigation) functions that most teams struggle to operationalize at scale. Skip this if your organization needs heavy human oversight on every response or lacks the security maturity to define and enforce AI guardrails; autonomous remediation only works if you trust the ruleset.

Shuffle Automation

Security teams under 200 people who need to automate alert triage and ticket creation without waiting for vendor integrations should start with Shuffle Automation; the free tier and self-hosted option let you build workflows immediately instead of negotiating implementation timelines. With 2,216 GitHub stars and active community contribution, you get a platform where you can actually read and modify the automation logic rather than treating it as a black box. Skip this if your team expects a pre-built connector library matching commercial SOAR platforms or needs vendor-backed SLAs; Shuffle prioritizes flexibility and cost over breadth of native integrations.