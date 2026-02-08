Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agentic SOC is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Sevii. Shuffle Automation is a free security orchestration automation and response tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise SOC teams drowning in alert volume should evaluate Agentic SOC for its ability to execute remediation autonomously rather than just flag incidents. Sevii's autonomous AI agents handle cross-platform correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud in real time, which directly addresses the NIST RS.MA (Incident Management) and RS.MI (Incident Mitigation) functions that most teams struggle to operationalize at scale. Skip this if your organization needs heavy human oversight on every response or lacks the security maturity to define and enforce AI guardrails; autonomous remediation only works if you trust the ruleset.
Security teams under 200 people who need to automate alert triage and ticket creation without waiting for vendor integrations should start with Shuffle Automation; the free tier and self-hosted option let you build workflows immediately instead of negotiating implementation timelines. With 2,216 GitHub stars and active community contribution, you get a platform where you can actually read and modify the automation logic rather than treating it as a black box. Skip this if your team expects a pre-built connector library matching commercial SOAR platforms or needs vendor-backed SLAs; Shuffle prioritizes flexibility and cost over breadth of native integrations.
Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation
Shuffle Automation is an accessible automation platform that provides workflow automation capabilities for security operations with both self-hosted and cloud deployment options.
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Common questions about comparing Agentic SOC vs Shuffle Automation for your extended detection and response needs.
Agentic SOC: Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation. built by Sevii. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for security operations, Real-time threat remediation, Cross-platform activity correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud..
Shuffle Automation: Shuffle Automation is an accessible automation platform that provides workflow automation capabilities for security operations with both self-hosted and cloud deployment options..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agentic SOC is developed by Sevii. Shuffle Automation is open-source with 2,216 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Agentic SOC and Shuffle Automation serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases: both cover Security Orchestration. Key differences: Agentic SOC is Commercial while Shuffle Automation is Free, Shuffle Automation is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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