Agentic SOC: Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation. built by Sevii. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for security operations, Real-time threat remediation, Cross-platform activity correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud..

ServiceNow Security Operations: Platform for automating threat and vulnerability mgmt with incident response. built by ServiceNow. Core capabilities include Security incident response with automated workflows, Risk-based vulnerability management and prioritization, Security posture control with role-based dashboards..

Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.