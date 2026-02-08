Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agentic SOC is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Sevii. ServiceNow Security Operations is a commercial security orchestration automation and response tool by ServiceNow. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise SOC teams drowning in alert volume should evaluate Agentic SOC for its ability to execute remediation autonomously rather than just flag incidents. Sevii's autonomous AI agents handle cross-platform correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud in real time, which directly addresses the NIST RS.MA (Incident Management) and RS.MI (Incident Mitigation) functions that most teams struggle to operationalize at scale. Skip this if your organization needs heavy human oversight on every response or lacks the security maturity to define and enforce AI guardrails; autonomous remediation only works if you trust the ruleset.
ServiceNow Security Operations
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in disconnected alerts will find real value in ServiceNow Security Operations because its incident response automation actually reduces noise by routing tickets through role-based workflows tied to your existing ticketing infrastructure. The platform covers NIST's full RS (Respond) and most of DE (Detect) functions with native integrations to Splunk, CrowdStrike, and Tenable, meaning fewer context switches between tools. Skip this if your priority is vulnerability management sophistication; the risk-based prioritization is solid but won't compete with dedicated platforms like Tenable or Qualys for technical depth in that specific function.
Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation
Platform for automating threat and vulnerability mgmt with incident response
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Common questions about comparing Agentic SOC vs ServiceNow Security Operations for your extended detection and response needs.
Agentic SOC: Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation. built by Sevii. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for security operations, Real-time threat remediation, Cross-platform activity correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud..
ServiceNow Security Operations: Platform for automating threat and vulnerability mgmt with incident response. built by ServiceNow. Core capabilities include Security incident response with automated workflows, Risk-based vulnerability management and prioritization, Security posture control with role-based dashboards..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agentic SOC differentiates with Autonomous AI agents for security operations, Real-time threat remediation, Cross-platform activity correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud. ServiceNow Security Operations differentiates with Security incident response with automated workflows, Risk-based vulnerability management and prioritization, Security posture control with role-based dashboards.
Agentic SOC is developed by Sevii. ServiceNow Security Operations is developed by ServiceNow. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Agentic SOC and ServiceNow Security Operations serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases: both cover Security Orchestration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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