Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agentic SOC is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Sevii. ReliaQuest GreyMatter Workflows is a commercial security orchestration automation and response tool by ReliaQuest. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise SOC teams drowning in alert volume should evaluate Agentic SOC for its ability to execute remediation autonomously rather than just flag incidents. Sevii's autonomous AI agents handle cross-platform correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud in real time, which directly addresses the NIST RS.MA (Incident Management) and RS.MI (Incident Mitigation) functions that most teams struggle to operationalize at scale. Skip this if your organization needs heavy human oversight on every response or lacks the security maturity to define and enforce AI guardrails; autonomous remediation only works if you trust the ruleset.
ReliaQuest GreyMatter Workflows
Mid-market and enterprise SOCs drowning in alert noise need GreyMatter Workflows because its no-code builder lets analysts ship multi-tool response automation without waiting for engineering bandwidth. The platform executes endpoint isolation and account disablement natively across EDR, SIEM, identity, and ticketing systems in a single workflow, collapsing what typically requires three separate integrations. Skip this if your team runs mostly manual playbooks or lacks visibility across five-plus security tools; the value compounds only when you have the tool sprawl to orchestrate and the alert volume to justify automation.
Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation
Native SOAR platform for automating security response workflows
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Common questions about comparing Agentic SOC vs ReliaQuest GreyMatter Workflows for your extended detection and response needs.
Agentic SOC: Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation. built by Sevii. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for security operations, Real-time threat remediation, Cross-platform activity correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud..
ReliaQuest GreyMatter Workflows: Native SOAR platform for automating security response workflows. built by ReliaQuest. Core capabilities include No-code workflow builder with click-to-add editor, Pre-built workflow templates and playbooks, Native data normalization for tool-agnostic automation..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agentic SOC differentiates with Autonomous AI agents for security operations, Real-time threat remediation, Cross-platform activity correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud. ReliaQuest GreyMatter Workflows differentiates with No-code workflow builder with click-to-add editor, Pre-built workflow templates and playbooks, Native data normalization for tool-agnostic automation.
Agentic SOC is developed by Sevii. ReliaQuest GreyMatter Workflows is developed by ReliaQuest. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Agentic SOC and ReliaQuest GreyMatter Workflows serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases: both cover Security Orchestration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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