Agentic SOC: Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation. built by Sevii. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for security operations, Real-time threat remediation, Cross-platform activity correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud..

ReliaQuest GreyMatter Workflows: Native SOAR platform for automating security response workflows. built by ReliaQuest. Core capabilities include No-code workflow builder with click-to-add editor, Pre-built workflow templates and playbooks, Native data normalization for tool-agnostic automation..

Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.