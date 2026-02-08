Agentic SOC: Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation. built by Sevii. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for security operations, Real-time threat remediation, Cross-platform activity correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud..

Prophet Security Prophet AI SOC Analyst: AI-powered SOC analyst that automates alert triage and investigation. built by Prophet Security. Core capabilities include Automated alert triage and investigation, Dynamic investigation plan generation, Multi-source data correlation from SIEMs and security data lakes..

Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.