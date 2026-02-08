Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agentic SOC is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Sevii. Prophet Security Prophet AI SOC Analyst is a commercial ai threat detection tool by Prophet Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise SOC teams drowning in alert volume should evaluate Agentic SOC for its ability to execute remediation autonomously rather than just flag incidents. Sevii's autonomous AI agents handle cross-platform correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud in real time, which directly addresses the NIST RS.MA (Incident Management) and RS.MI (Incident Mitigation) functions that most teams struggle to operationalize at scale. Skip this if your organization needs heavy human oversight on every response or lacks the security maturity to define and enforce AI guardrails; autonomous remediation only works if you trust the ruleset.
Prophet Security Prophet AI SOC Analyst
SOC teams drowning in alert noise will see the fastest payoff from Prophet AI SOC Analyst because it actually reduces false positives through multi-source correlation rather than just ranking them differently. The tool covers DE.AE and RS.MA functions with continuous learning from your analysts' feedback, meaning it gets smarter on your specific environment instead of staying generic. Skip this if your team is understaffed but still wants a tool that requires hands-on tuning; Prophet works best when analysts have time to guide its investigation engine toward your detection engineering priorities.
Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation
AI-powered SOC analyst that automates alert triage and investigation
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Common questions about comparing Agentic SOC vs Prophet Security Prophet AI SOC Analyst for your extended detection and response needs.
Agentic SOC: Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation. built by Sevii. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for security operations, Real-time threat remediation, Cross-platform activity correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud..
Prophet Security Prophet AI SOC Analyst: AI-powered SOC analyst that automates alert triage and investigation. built by Prophet Security. Core capabilities include Automated alert triage and investigation, Dynamic investigation plan generation, Multi-source data correlation from SIEMs and security data lakes..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agentic SOC differentiates with Autonomous AI agents for security operations, Real-time threat remediation, Cross-platform activity correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud. Prophet Security Prophet AI SOC Analyst differentiates with Automated alert triage and investigation, Dynamic investigation plan generation, Multi-source data correlation from SIEMs and security data lakes.
Agentic SOC is developed by Sevii. Prophet Security Prophet AI SOC Analyst is developed by Prophet Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Agentic SOC and Prophet Security Prophet AI SOC Analyst serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases: both cover Security Orchestration, AI SOC. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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