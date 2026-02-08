Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agentic SOC is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Sevii. Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR is a commercial security orchestration automation and response tool by Palo Alto Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise SOC teams drowning in alert volume should evaluate Agentic SOC for its ability to execute remediation autonomously rather than just flag incidents. Sevii's autonomous AI agents handle cross-platform correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud in real time, which directly addresses the NIST RS.MA (Incident Management) and RS.MI (Incident Mitigation) functions that most teams struggle to operationalize at scale. Skip this if your organization needs heavy human oversight on every response or lacks the security maturity to define and enforce AI guardrails; autonomous remediation only works if you trust the ruleset.
Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR
Mid-market and enterprise SOC teams drowning in manual incident response will see immediate payoff from Cortex XSOAR because its 750+ integrations mean you actually automate across your existing stack instead of ripping and replacing. The platform covers both RS.MA incident management and RS.AN investigation workflows, which means it handles response execution and evidence gathering without forcing you to choose between them. Skip this if your team has fewer than 10 analysts or you're still standardizing on core tooling; Cortex XSOAR demands process maturity to avoid becoming expensive ticket-routing software.
Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation
SOAR platform for orchestrating security products and automating SOC workflows
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Common questions about comparing Agentic SOC vs Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR for your extended detection and response needs.
Agentic SOC: Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation. built by Sevii. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for security operations, Real-time threat remediation, Cross-platform activity correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud..
Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR: SOAR platform for orchestrating security products and automating SOC workflows. built by Palo Alto Networks. Core capabilities include Security orchestration across multiple products, Automated incident response workflows, Integration with 750+ security and non-security technologies..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agentic SOC differentiates with Autonomous AI agents for security operations, Real-time threat remediation, Cross-platform activity correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud. Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR differentiates with Security orchestration across multiple products, Automated incident response workflows, Integration with 750+ security and non-security technologies.
Agentic SOC is developed by Sevii. Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR is developed by Palo Alto Networks. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Agentic SOC and Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases: both cover Security Orchestration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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