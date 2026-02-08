Agentic SOC: Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation. built by Sevii. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for security operations, Real-time threat remediation, Cross-platform activity correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud..

AWS Security Automation: A collection of AWS-native scripts and automation tools for DevSecOps, incident response, and security remediation in cloud environments..

Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.