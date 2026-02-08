Agentic SOC is a commercial security orchestration automation and response tool by Sevii. AWS Security Automation is a free security orchestration automation and response tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security orchestration automation and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise SOC teams drowning in alert volume should evaluate Agentic SOC for its ability to execute remediation autonomously rather than just flag incidents. Sevii's autonomous AI agents handle cross-platform correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud in real time, which directly addresses the NIST RS.MA (Incident Management) and RS.MI (Incident Mitigation) functions that most teams struggle to operationalize at scale. Skip this if your organization needs heavy human oversight on every response or lacks the security maturity to define and enforce AI guardrails; autonomous remediation only works if you trust the ruleset.
DevSecOps teams operating primarily on AWS who need incident response automation without vendor lock-in will find immediate value in AWS Security Automation; it's free, GitHub-hosted, and built on native AWS services so there's no licensing negotiation or agent deployment overhead. The 626 GitHub stars and active AWS maintainers signal production-grade code rather than abandoned experimental projects. Skip this if your team runs multi-cloud and needs orchestration across Azure and GCP, or if you lack Python and CloudFormation literacy to customize playbooks for your environment.
Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation
A collection of AWS-native scripts and automation tools for DevSecOps, incident response, and security remediation in cloud environments.
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Common questions about comparing Agentic SOC vs AWS Security Automation for your security orchestration automation and response needs.
Agentic SOC: Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation. built by Sevii. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for security operations, Real-time threat remediation, Cross-platform activity correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud..
AWS Security Automation: A collection of AWS-native scripts and automation tools for DevSecOps, incident response, and security remediation in cloud environments..
Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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