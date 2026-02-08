Agentic SOC is a commercial security orchestration automation and response tool by Sevii. ASPIA Infotech Security Workflow is a commercial security orchestration automation and response tool by ASPIA Infotech Pvt. Ltd.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security orchestration automation and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise SOC teams drowning in alert volume should evaluate Agentic SOC for its ability to execute remediation autonomously rather than just flag incidents. Sevii's autonomous AI agents handle cross-platform correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud in real time, which directly addresses the NIST RS.MA (Incident Management) and RS.MI (Incident Mitigation) functions that most teams struggle to operationalize at scale. Skip this if your organization needs heavy human oversight on every response or lacks the security maturity to define and enforce AI guardrails; autonomous remediation only works if you trust the ruleset.
ASPIA Infotech Security Workflow
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in disconnected vulnerability data will get immediate value from ASPIA Infotech Security Workflow because it actually enforces risk-based remediation sequencing instead of treating all findings equally. The platform covers the full NIST path from asset inventory through incident response, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and GRC process automation, so you're not juggling separate tools for compliance reporting. Skip this if you need tight integration with your existing EDR or SIEM; ASPIA's strength is vulnerability and asset context, not incident detection and response.
Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation
Enterprise security workflow automation platform for vulnerability management
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Common questions about comparing Agentic SOC vs ASPIA Infotech Security Workflow for your security orchestration automation and response needs.
Agentic SOC: Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation. built by Sevii. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for security operations, Real-time threat remediation, Cross-platform activity correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud..
ASPIA Infotech Security Workflow: Enterprise security workflow automation platform for vulnerability management. built by ASPIA Infotech Pvt. Ltd.. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Unified platform for enterprise security workflow automation, Consolidated and contextualized assets and vulnerability data, Granular insights for security state visibility..
Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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