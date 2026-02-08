Agentic SOC: Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation. built by Sevii. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for security operations, Real-time threat remediation, Cross-platform activity correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud..

AlertFusion: Analyst workbench that centralizes & automates alerts to reduce alert fatigue. built by AlertFusion. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include Centralized alert aggregation across multiple technology domains and security tools, Automated identification and auto-closure of recurring alerts, Visual risk map showing relative risk of alerts..

Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.