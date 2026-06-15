Agentic Governance: Identity governance platform for managing AI agent and human identities at scale. built by NewCore. Core capabilities include Agentic SSO for AI agents without browser-based MFA or passwords, Task-scoped short-lived token minting, AI and human agent inventory and discovery..

RedLegg MDR Complete: MDR service combining EDR and SIEM monitoring with threat analysis and response. built by RedLegg. Core capabilities include Combined EDR and SIEM monitoring, Threat modeling and detection logic development, Platform management for EDR and SIEM..

Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.