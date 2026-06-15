Agentic Governance: Identity governance platform for managing AI agent and human identities at scale. built by NewCore. Core capabilities include Agentic SSO for AI agents without browser-based MFA or passwords, Task-scoped short-lived token minting, AI and human agent inventory and discovery..

Keeper Security Connection Manager: Zero-trust remote access gateway for desktops, servers, databases, and web apps. built by Keeper Security. Core capabilities include RDP, SSH, VNC, Telnet, and Kubernetes protocol support, MySQL, PostgreSQL, and SQL Server database connections, Remote Browser Isolation for web applications..

Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.