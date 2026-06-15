Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agentic Governance is a commercial non-human identity tool by NewCore. Keeper Security Connection Manager is a commercial privileged access management tool by Keeper Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best non-human identity fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Keeper Security Connection Manager
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing heterogeneous infrastructure,databases, Kubernetes, web apps, desktops,should pick Keeper Security Connection Manager because it handles all four without forcing separate gateways or agents on endpoints. Agentless browser-based access plus native support for RDP, SSH, PostgreSQL, and Kubernetes means you control privileged sessions from a single pane without touching user devices, and multi-user session sharing with keystroke recording satisfies most compliance audits on first pass. Skip this if your organization runs a homogeneous Windows environment where traditional VPN and RDP hardening suffice; you'll pay for breadth you don't need.
Identity governance platform for managing AI agent and human identities at scale.
Zero-trust remote access gateway for desktops, servers, databases, and web apps
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Common questions about comparing Agentic Governance vs Keeper Security Connection Manager for your non-human identity needs.
Agentic Governance: Identity governance platform for managing AI agent and human identities at scale. built by NewCore. Core capabilities include Agentic SSO for AI agents without browser-based MFA or passwords, Task-scoped short-lived token minting, AI and human agent inventory and discovery..
Keeper Security Connection Manager: Zero-trust remote access gateway for desktops, servers, databases, and web apps. built by Keeper Security. Core capabilities include RDP, SSH, VNC, Telnet, and Kubernetes protocol support, MySQL, PostgreSQL, and SQL Server database connections, Remote Browser Isolation for web applications..
Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agentic Governance differentiates with Agentic SSO for AI agents without browser-based MFA or passwords, Task-scoped short-lived token minting, AI and human agent inventory and discovery. Keeper Security Connection Manager differentiates with RDP, SSH, VNC, Telnet, and Kubernetes protocol support, MySQL, PostgreSQL, and SQL Server database connections, Remote Browser Isolation for web applications.
Agentic Governance is developed by NewCore. Keeper Security Connection Manager is developed by Keeper Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Agentic Governance and Keeper Security Connection Manager serve similar Non-Human Identity use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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