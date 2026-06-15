Agentic Governance: Identity governance platform for managing AI agent and human identities at scale. built by NewCore. Core capabilities include Agentic SSO for AI agents without browser-based MFA or passwords, Task-scoped short-lived token minting, AI and human agent inventory and discovery..

Entro Non-Human Identities: NHI discovery, lifecycle mgmt & threat detection platform with NHIDR engine. built by Entro. Core capabilities include Non-human identity discovery and inventory across environments, NHI lineage mapping and visualization, NHIDR engine for behavioral anomaly detection..

Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.