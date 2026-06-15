Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agentic Governance is a commercial non-human identity tool by NewCore. Entro Non-Human Identities is a commercial non-human identity tool by Entro. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best non-human identity fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in service account sprawl need Entro Non-Human Identities because it actually maps NHI lineage across your entire environment instead of leaving you to guess which bot owns what. The NHIDR engine detects behavioral anomalies in real time, and the platform covers the full lifecycle from discovery through automated remediation, hitting six NIST CSF 2.0 functions from asset management through incident mitigation. Skip this if you're still manually auditing service accounts once a quarter or if you need deep integration with your existing PAM stack; Entro assumes you want velocity over customization.
Identity governance platform for managing AI agent and human identities at scale.
NHI discovery, lifecycle mgmt & threat detection platform with NHIDR engine
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Common questions about comparing Agentic Governance vs Entro Non-Human Identities for your non-human identity needs.
Agentic Governance: Identity governance platform for managing AI agent and human identities at scale. built by NewCore. Core capabilities include Agentic SSO for AI agents without browser-based MFA or passwords, Task-scoped short-lived token minting, AI and human agent inventory and discovery..
Entro Non-Human Identities: NHI discovery, lifecycle mgmt & threat detection platform with NHIDR engine. built by Entro. Core capabilities include Non-human identity discovery and inventory across environments, NHI lineage mapping and visualization, NHIDR engine for behavioral anomaly detection..
Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agentic Governance differentiates with Agentic SSO for AI agents without browser-based MFA or passwords, Task-scoped short-lived token minting, AI and human agent inventory and discovery. Entro Non-Human Identities differentiates with Non-human identity discovery and inventory across environments, NHI lineage mapping and visualization, NHIDR engine for behavioral anomaly detection.
Agentic Governance is developed by NewCore. Entro Non-Human Identities is developed by Entro. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Agentic Governance and Entro Non-Human Identities serve similar Non-Human Identity use cases: both are Non-Human Identity tools, both cover Least Privilege. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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