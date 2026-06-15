Agentic Governance: Identity governance platform for managing AI agent and human identities at scale. built by NewCore. Core capabilities include Agentic SSO for AI agents without browser-based MFA or passwords, Task-scoped short-lived token minting, AI and human agent inventory and discovery..

Clutch Universal Non-Human Identity Security Platform: Platform for securing non-human identities across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem. built by Clutch. Core capabilities include Automated discovery and correlation of non-human identities across cloud, SaaS, on-prem, code, CI/CD, vaults, RPA, and data warehouses, Contextualized inventory with visualization of NHI relationships and interactions, NHI lifecycle management with governance gap identification..

Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.