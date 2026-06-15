Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agentic Governance is a commercial non-human identity tool by NewCore. Clutch Universal Non-Human Identity Security Platform is a commercial non-human identity tool by Clutch. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best non-human identity fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Clutch Universal Non-Human Identity Security Platform
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unmanaged service accounts, API keys, and bot credentials across cloud and on-prem will find real value in Clutch Universal Non-Human Identity Security Platform because it actually discovers what you don't know you have. The platform's automated correlation across SaaS, CI/CD, vaults, and data warehouses addresses the ID.AM and DE.CM gaps most organizations ignore until a compromised service account causes a breach, and its behavioral monitoring catches anomalies that static access policies miss. Skip this if your NHI inventory is already complete and your remediation process doesn't require real-time alerts; you may be overpaying for discovery capabilities you don't need.
Identity governance platform for managing AI agent and human identities at scale.
Platform for securing non-human identities across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem
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Common questions about comparing Agentic Governance vs Clutch Universal Non-Human Identity Security Platform for your non-human identity needs.
Agentic Governance: Identity governance platform for managing AI agent and human identities at scale. built by NewCore. Core capabilities include Agentic SSO for AI agents without browser-based MFA or passwords, Task-scoped short-lived token minting, AI and human agent inventory and discovery..
Clutch Universal Non-Human Identity Security Platform: Platform for securing non-human identities across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem. built by Clutch. Core capabilities include Automated discovery and correlation of non-human identities across cloud, SaaS, on-prem, code, CI/CD, vaults, RPA, and data warehouses, Contextualized inventory with visualization of NHI relationships and interactions, NHI lifecycle management with governance gap identification..
Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agentic Governance differentiates with Agentic SSO for AI agents without browser-based MFA or passwords, Task-scoped short-lived token minting, AI and human agent inventory and discovery. Clutch Universal Non-Human Identity Security Platform differentiates with Automated discovery and correlation of non-human identities across cloud, SaaS, on-prem, code, CI/CD, vaults, RPA, and data warehouses, Contextualized inventory with visualization of NHI relationships and interactions, NHI lifecycle management with governance gap identification.
Agentic Governance is developed by NewCore. Clutch Universal Non-Human Identity Security Platform is developed by Clutch. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Agentic Governance and Clutch Universal Non-Human Identity Security Platform serve similar Non-Human Identity use cases: both are Non-Human Identity tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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