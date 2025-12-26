Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agentic AI AR2™ is a commercial security orchestration automation and response tool by BluSapphire Cyber Systems Pvt Limited. Wazuh is a free extended detection and response tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security orchestration automation and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise SOC teams drowning in alert volume will see immediate value in Agentic AI AR2™ because it actually closes incidents in under two minutes without requiring constant human babysitting. The ReAct reasoning framework means you can audit why the system took each action, which matters when your audit team asks how a remediation happened at 3 a.m., and the human-in-the-loop controls let you lock down high-risk responses while the AI handles routine containment. Skip this if your organization needs equal strength across detection and recovery; AR2™ is built for response velocity, not threat hunting or forensic depth.
Teams running hybrid infrastructure who can't justify a $500K annual XDR bill will find Wazuh's free tier genuinely capable for threat detection and log analysis across endpoints and cloud workloads. The platform handles agent deployment at scale without licensing friction, and it covers NIST Detect functions well enough that most mid-market organizations won't feel the gap. Skip Wazuh if your team needs managed SOC services or hands-off threat hunting; this is a build-it-yourself platform that demands internal ops expertise to tune detection rules and manage alert noise.
Autonomous AI SOC platform for automated threat response and remediation
Wazuh is an open-source security platform offering unified XDR and SIEM protection for endpoints and cloud workloads, integrating various security functions into a single architecture.
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Common questions about comparing Agentic AI AR2™ vs Wazuh for your security orchestration automation and response needs.
Agentic AI AR2™: Autonomous AI SOC platform for automated threat response and remediation. built by BluSapphire Cyber Systems Pvt Limited. Core capabilities include Autonomous security incident response with sub-2-minute response time, ReAct AI reasoning framework for decision-making and action justification, Human-in-the-loop controls with approval workflows for high-impact actions..
Wazuh: Wazuh is an open-source security platform offering unified XDR and SIEM protection for endpoints and cloud workloads, integrating various security functions into a single architecture. Core capabilities include Unified XDR and SIEM in a single agent and platform architecture, Real-time security event correlation and alerting, Active response with on-device remediation..
Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agentic AI AR2™ differentiates with Autonomous security incident response with sub-2-minute response time, ReAct AI reasoning framework for decision-making and action justification, Human-in-the-loop controls with approval workflows for high-impact actions. Wazuh differentiates with Unified XDR and SIEM in a single agent and platform architecture, Real-time security event correlation and alerting, Active response with on-device remediation.
Agentic AI AR2™ integrates with MISP, OTX, VirusTotal, GreyNoise, Abuse IPDB and 6 more. Wazuh integrates with VirusTotal, TheHive, PagerDuty. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Agentic AI AR2™ and Wazuh serve similar Security Orchestration Automation and Response use cases. Key differences: Agentic AI AR2™ is Commercial while Wazuh is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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