Agentic AI AR2™: Autonomous AI SOC platform for automated threat response and remediation. built by BluSapphire Cyber Systems Pvt Limited. Core capabilities include Autonomous security incident response with sub-2-minute response time, ReAct AI reasoning framework for decision-making and action justification, Human-in-the-loop controls with approval workflows for high-impact actions..

Wazuh: Wazuh is an open-source security platform offering unified XDR and SIEM protection for endpoints and cloud workloads, integrating various security functions into a single architecture. Core capabilities include Unified XDR and SIEM in a single agent and platform architecture, Real-time security event correlation and alerting, Active response with on-device remediation..

Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.