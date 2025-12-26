Agentic AI AR2™: Autonomous AI SOC platform for automated threat response and remediation. built by BluSapphire Cyber Systems Pvt Limited. Core capabilities include Autonomous security incident response with sub-2-minute response time, ReAct AI reasoning framework for decision-making and action justification, Human-in-the-loop controls with approval workflows for high-impact actions..

Splunk SOAR: SOAR platform that orchestrates security workflows and automates SOC tasks at scale. built by Splunk Inc.. Core capabilities include Automated playbooks aligned to MITRE ATT&CK and D3FEND frameworks, Integration with 300+ third-party tools and 2,800+ automated actions, Visual Playbook Editor for building custom workflows with prebuilt code blocks..

Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.