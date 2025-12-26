Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agentic AI AR2™ is a commercial security orchestration automation and response tool by BluSapphire Cyber Systems Pvt Limited. Splunk SOAR is a commercial security orchestration automation and response tool by Splunk Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security orchestration automation and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise SOC teams drowning in alert volume will see immediate value in Agentic AI AR2™ because it actually closes incidents in under two minutes without requiring constant human babysitting. The ReAct reasoning framework means you can audit why the system took each action, which matters when your audit team asks how a remediation happened at 3 a.m., and the human-in-the-loop controls let you lock down high-risk responses while the AI handles routine containment. Skip this if your organization needs equal strength across detection and recovery; AR2™ is built for response velocity, not threat hunting or forensic depth.
Mid-market and enterprise SOC teams already running Splunk Enterprise Security should pick Splunk SOAR because it eliminates the context-switching tax of bolting a separate orchestration layer onto your stack. Native integration with Enterprise Security means alerts flow directly into playbooks without middleware translation, and the 2,800 prebuilt actions across 300+ tools mean you're not building connectors from scratch. The caveat: if your stack is built on Elastic or Datadog, the tight Splunk coupling becomes a liability rather than an advantage, and you'll spend cycles working around the platform assumptions instead of against your actual alert volume.
Autonomous AI SOC platform for automated threat response and remediation
SOAR platform that orchestrates security workflows and automates SOC tasks at scale.
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Common questions about comparing Agentic AI AR2™ vs Splunk SOAR for your security orchestration automation and response needs.
Agentic AI AR2™: Autonomous AI SOC platform for automated threat response and remediation. built by BluSapphire Cyber Systems Pvt Limited. Core capabilities include Autonomous security incident response with sub-2-minute response time, ReAct AI reasoning framework for decision-making and action justification, Human-in-the-loop controls with approval workflows for high-impact actions..
Splunk SOAR: SOAR platform that orchestrates security workflows and automates SOC tasks at scale. built by Splunk Inc.. Core capabilities include Automated playbooks aligned to MITRE ATT&CK and D3FEND frameworks, Integration with 300+ third-party tools and 2,800+ automated actions, Visual Playbook Editor for building custom workflows with prebuilt code blocks..
Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agentic AI AR2™ differentiates with Autonomous security incident response with sub-2-minute response time, ReAct AI reasoning framework for decision-making and action justification, Human-in-the-loop controls with approval workflows for high-impact actions. Splunk SOAR differentiates with Automated playbooks aligned to MITRE ATT&CK and D3FEND frameworks, Integration with 300+ third-party tools and 2,800+ automated actions, Visual Playbook Editor for building custom workflows with prebuilt code blocks.
Agentic AI AR2™ is developed by BluSapphire Cyber Systems Pvt Limited. Splunk SOAR is developed by Splunk Inc.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Agentic AI AR2™ integrates with MISP, OTX, VirusTotal, GreyNoise, Abuse IPDB and 6 more. Splunk SOAR integrates with Splunk Enterprise Security, MITRE ATT&CK, MITRE D3FEND. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Agentic AI AR2™ and Splunk SOAR serve similar Security Orchestration Automation and Response use cases: both are Security Orchestration Automation and Response tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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