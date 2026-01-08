7AI Platform: Autonomous AI agents for security alert investigation and response automation. built by 7AI. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agent investigation, Multi-source alert ingestion and triage, 95-99% false positive elimination..

Splunk SOAR: SOAR platform that orchestrates security workflows and automates SOC tasks at scale. built by Splunk Inc.. Core capabilities include Automated playbooks aligned to MITRE ATT&CK and D3FEND frameworks, Integration with 300+ third-party tools and 2,800+ automated actions, Visual Playbook Editor for building custom workflows with prebuilt code blocks..

Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.