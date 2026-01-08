Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
7AI Platform is a commercial security orchestration automation and response tool by 7AI. Splunk SOAR is a commercial security orchestration automation and response tool by Splunk Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security orchestration automation and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise SOC teams drowning in alert noise will see immediate value in 7AI Platform's autonomous investigation agents, which eliminate 95-99% of false positives before analysts touch them. The platform covers the full incident lifecycle from detection through mitigation, with particular strength in RS.MA and RS.AN (incident management and analysis), meaning you're not just triaging faster but actually closing cases with audit trails intact. Skip this if your team needs deep threat hunting as a primary use case; the AI suggestions are helpful but secondary to the automation story.
Mid-market and enterprise SOC teams already running Splunk Enterprise Security should pick Splunk SOAR because it eliminates the context-switching tax of bolting a separate orchestration layer onto your stack. Native integration with Enterprise Security means alerts flow directly into playbooks without middleware translation, and the 2,800 prebuilt actions across 300+ tools mean you're not building connectors from scratch. The caveat: if your stack is built on Elastic or Datadog, the tight Splunk coupling becomes a liability rather than an advantage, and you'll spend cycles working around the platform assumptions instead of against your actual alert volume.
Autonomous AI agents for security alert investigation and response automation
SOAR platform that orchestrates security workflows and automates SOC tasks at scale.
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Common questions about comparing 7AI Platform vs Splunk SOAR for your security orchestration automation and response needs.
7AI Platform: Autonomous AI agents for security alert investigation and response automation. built by 7AI. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agent investigation, Multi-source alert ingestion and triage, 95-99% false positive elimination..
Splunk SOAR: SOAR platform that orchestrates security workflows and automates SOC tasks at scale. built by Splunk Inc.. Core capabilities include Automated playbooks aligned to MITRE ATT&CK and D3FEND frameworks, Integration with 300+ third-party tools and 2,800+ automated actions, Visual Playbook Editor for building custom workflows with prebuilt code blocks..
Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
7AI Platform differentiates with Autonomous AI agent investigation, Multi-source alert ingestion and triage, 95-99% false positive elimination. Splunk SOAR differentiates with Automated playbooks aligned to MITRE ATT&CK and D3FEND frameworks, Integration with 300+ third-party tools and 2,800+ automated actions, Visual Playbook Editor for building custom workflows with prebuilt code blocks.
7AI Platform is developed by 7AI. Splunk SOAR is developed by Splunk Inc.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
7AI Platform integrates with SentinelOne, Okta, Splunk Mission Control, AWS, Azure and 4 more. Splunk SOAR integrates with Splunk Enterprise Security, MITRE ATT&CK, MITRE D3FEND. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
7AI Platform and Splunk SOAR serve similar Security Orchestration Automation and Response use cases: both are Security Orchestration Automation and Response tools, both cover Case Management, Security Orchestration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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