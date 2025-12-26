Agentic AI AR2™: Autonomous AI SOC platform for automated threat response and remediation. built by BluSapphire Cyber Systems Pvt Limited. Core capabilities include Autonomous security incident response with sub-2-minute response time, ReAct AI reasoning framework for decision-making and action justification, Human-in-the-loop controls with approval workflows for high-impact actions..

SOC Jedi.AI: AI multi-agent SOC platform automating alert investigation and triage. built by SOC Jedi.AI. Core capabilities include Multi-agent AI SOC automation covering L1-L3 analyst tasks, ML pre-scoring to filter false positives using historical verdict data, Automated alert enrichment with IOCs, threat feeds, and asset resolution..

Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.