7AI Platform: Autonomous AI agents for security alert investigation and response automation. built by 7AI. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agent investigation, Multi-source alert ingestion and triage, 95-99% false positive elimination..

SOC Jedi.AI: AI multi-agent SOC platform automating alert investigation and triage. built by SOC Jedi.AI. Core capabilities include Multi-agent AI SOC automation covering L1-L3 analyst tasks, ML pre-scoring to filter false positives using historical verdict data, Automated alert enrichment with IOCs, threat feeds, and asset resolution..

Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.