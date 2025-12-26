Agentic AI AR2™: Autonomous AI SOC platform for automated threat response and remediation. built by BluSapphire Cyber Systems Pvt Limited. Core capabilities include Autonomous security incident response with sub-2-minute response time, ReAct AI reasoning framework for decision-making and action justification, Human-in-the-loop controls with approval workflows for high-impact actions..

Mate Security Security Context Graph: AI SOC agent platform using a context graph to automate alert triage and investigation. built by Mate Security. Core capabilities include Security Context Graph: structures organizational knowledge into an AI-consumable graph that evolves with each incident, Reason mining: transforms raw logs, tables, and documents into contextual memories and canonical investigation answers, AI SOC agents that autonomously execute triage, investigation, and enrichment tasks..

Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.