7AI Platform: Autonomous AI agents for security alert investigation and response automation. built by 7AI. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agent investigation, Multi-source alert ingestion and triage, 95-99% false positive elimination..

Mate Security Security Context Graph: AI SOC agent platform using a context graph to automate alert triage and investigation. built by Mate Security. Core capabilities include Security Context Graph: structures organizational knowledge into an AI-consumable graph that evolves with each incident, Reason mining: transforms raw logs, tables, and documents into contextual memories and canonical investigation answers, AI SOC agents that autonomously execute triage, investigation, and enrichment tasks..

Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.