Agentic AI AR2™: Autonomous AI SOC platform for automated threat response and remediation. built by BluSapphire Cyber Systems Pvt Limited. Core capabilities include Autonomous security incident response with sub-2-minute response time, ReAct AI reasoning framework for decision-making and action justification, Human-in-the-loop controls with approval workflows for high-impact actions..

Guardare: AI-powered unified security platform for risk mgmt & asset visibility. built by Guardare. Core capabilities include AI-powered risk prioritization using proprietary algorithms, Unified dashboard for security visualization across people, devices, and software, Real-time data ingestion from security and IT platforms via API..

Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.