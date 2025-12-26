Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agentic AI AR2™ is a commercial security orchestration automation and response tool by BluSapphire Cyber Systems Pvt Limited. Catalyst SOAR is a free security orchestration automation and response tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security orchestration automation and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise SOC teams drowning in alert volume will see immediate value in Agentic AI AR2™ because it actually closes incidents in under two minutes without requiring constant human babysitting. The ReAct reasoning framework means you can audit why the system took each action, which matters when your audit team asks how a remediation happened at 3 a.m., and the human-in-the-loop controls let you lock down high-risk responses while the AI handles routine containment. Skip this if your organization needs equal strength across detection and recovery; AR2™ is built for response velocity, not threat hunting or forensic depth.
Teams with limited security budgets who need alert triage and playbook automation without vendor lock-in should start with Catalyst SOAR; the open source model means you own your workflows and can fork the codebase if the project stalls. Free pricing removes the friction of pilot projects that plague SOAR adoption at smaller organizations. Skip this if your team needs pre-built playbooks for your specific tech stack out of the box; Catalyst requires you to map your own alert sources and build integrations, which demands engineering overhead that stretches thin SOCs can't absorb.
Autonomous AI SOC platform for automated threat response and remediation
Catalyst is a SOAR system that automates alert handling and incident response processes, adapting to your workflows and being open source.
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Common questions about comparing Agentic AI AR2™ vs Catalyst SOAR for your security orchestration automation and response needs.
Agentic AI AR2™: Autonomous AI SOC platform for automated threat response and remediation. built by BluSapphire Cyber Systems Pvt Limited. Core capabilities include Autonomous security incident response with sub-2-minute response time, ReAct AI reasoning framework for decision-making and action justification, Human-in-the-loop controls with approval workflows for high-impact actions..
Catalyst SOAR: Catalyst is a SOAR system that automates alert handling and incident response processes, adapting to your workflows and being open source..
Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agentic AI AR2™ and Catalyst SOAR serve similar Security Orchestration Automation and Response use cases: both are Security Orchestration Automation and Response tools. Key differences: Agentic AI AR2™ is Commercial while Catalyst SOAR is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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