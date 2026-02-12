Agent Wiz: CLI tool for threat modeling and visualizing AI agent workflows. built by Repello AI. Core capabilities include AST-based static parsing of AI agent source code to extract workflows, Structured JSON graph export of agent nodes, edges, and metadata, Interactive D3-based HTML visualization of agent-to-agent and agent-to-tool connections..

First Recon AI Agent Management: Centralized platform to deploy, orchestrate, govern, and audit enterprise AI agents. built by First Recon AI. Core capabilities include Maestro Command Center for real-time agent fleet visibility and intervention, Human-in-the-loop work queue with configurable autonomy levels and escalation paths, Multi-agent orchestration with sequential, parallel, conditional, and hierarchical patterns..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.