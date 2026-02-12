Agent Wiz: CLI tool for threat modeling and visualizing AI agent workflows. built by Repello AI. Core capabilities include AST-based static parsing of AI agent source code to extract workflows, Structured JSON graph export of agent nodes, edges, and metadata, Interactive D3-based HTML visualization of agent-to-agent and agent-to-tool connections..

DapplePot: AI agent fleet security platform for runtime monitoring and threat detection. built by DapplePot. Core capabilities include Real-time session monitoring of every LLM call, tool use, and agent decision, Session replay with frame-by-frame event timeline, Inline threat detection mapped to OWASP LLM Top 10 and Agentic AI Top 10 (147+ sub-checks)..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.