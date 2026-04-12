Agent Vault: Zero-trust security & governance platform for autonomous agentic AI systems. built by Ntur AI. Core capabilities include Cryptographically enforced tool execution via signed tool registry with public/private key validation, Immutable audit trails for continuous compliance, Behavioral drift detection and dynamic guardrails..

Witness AI Product: Enterprise AI security platform for visibility, governance, and protection. built by WitnessAI. Core capabilities include Network-level visibility of AI usage across employees and agents, AI application and model discovery and cataloging, Real-time intent-based classification and risk analysis..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.