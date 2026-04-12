Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agent Vault is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Ntur AI. Tetrate Agent Router Enterprise is a commercial ai spm tool by tetrate. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams deploying autonomous AI agents at scale need Agent Vault's cryptographically enforced tool execution and immutable audit trails, because agent-generated decisions leave traditional access controls behind. The platform's zero-trust agent-to-agent communication and post-quantum cryptography support address NIST PR.AA and PR.DS in ways purpose-built for agentic systems, not bolted onto legacy IAM. Skip this if your agents are still in sandbox testing or you're treating agentic security as a future problem; Agent Vault assumes you're already running agents in production and need forensic proof of what they did.
Tetrate Agent Router Enterprise
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying LLMs at scale should evaluate Tetrate Agent Router Enterprise primarily for its passive capture model; you get GenAI API visibility without rewriting applications, which is the blocking issue most teams face. The platform maps ownership and enforces token or dollar budgets across models, plus includes FINOS and NIST-aligned guardrails for PII prevention without requiring code changes. Skip this if your priority is post-breach forensics or if you're still in single-model pilot phase; the value compounds with deployment breadth.
Zero-trust security & governance platform for autonomous agentic AI systems.
GenAI runtime visibility and governance platform for LLM traffic management
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Common questions about comparing Agent Vault vs Tetrate Agent Router Enterprise for your agentic ai security needs.
Agent Vault: Zero-trust security & governance platform for autonomous agentic AI systems. built by Ntur AI. Core capabilities include Cryptographically enforced tool execution via signed tool registry with public/private key validation, Immutable audit trails for continuous compliance, Behavioral drift detection and dynamic guardrails..
Tetrate Agent Router Enterprise: GenAI runtime visibility and governance platform for LLM traffic management. built by tetrate. Core capabilities include Passive GenAI API call capture without application changes, Ownership mapping and resolution for GenAI transactions, Usage pattern and cost driver analysis..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agent Vault differentiates with Cryptographically enforced tool execution via signed tool registry with public/private key validation, Immutable audit trails for continuous compliance, Behavioral drift detection and dynamic guardrails. Tetrate Agent Router Enterprise differentiates with Passive GenAI API call capture without application changes, Ownership mapping and resolution for GenAI transactions, Usage pattern and cost driver analysis.
Agent Vault is developed by Ntur AI. Tetrate Agent Router Enterprise is developed by tetrate. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Agent Vault and Tetrate Agent Router Enterprise serve similar Agentic AI Security use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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