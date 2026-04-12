Agent Vault: Zero-trust security & governance platform for autonomous agentic AI systems. built by Ntur AI. Core capabilities include Cryptographically enforced tool execution via signed tool registry with public/private key validation, Immutable audit trails for continuous compliance, Behavioral drift detection and dynamic guardrails..

Tetrate Agent Router Enterprise: GenAI runtime visibility and governance platform for LLM traffic management. built by tetrate. Core capabilities include Passive GenAI API call capture without application changes, Ownership mapping and resolution for GenAI transactions, Usage pattern and cost driver analysis..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.