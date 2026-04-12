Agent Vault: Zero-trust security & governance platform for autonomous agentic AI systems. built by Ntur AI. Core capabilities include Cryptographically enforced tool execution via signed tool registry with public/private key validation, Immutable audit trails for continuous compliance, Behavioral drift detection and dynamic guardrails..

Obsidian Security for Salesforce Agentforce: Secures Salesforce Agentforce AI workflows via visibility, monitoring & governance. built by Obsidian Security. Core capabilities include Visibility into Salesforce Agentforce AI agent deployments, Detection of shadow agents created without central governance, Identification of excessive or misconfigured agent permissions..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.