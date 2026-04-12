Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agent Vault is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Ntur AI. Obsidian Security for Salesforce Agentforce is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Obsidian Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams deploying autonomous AI agents at scale need Agent Vault's cryptographically enforced tool execution and immutable audit trails, because agent-generated decisions leave traditional access controls behind. The platform's zero-trust agent-to-agent communication and post-quantum cryptography support address NIST PR.AA and PR.DS in ways purpose-built for agentic systems, not bolted onto legacy IAM. Skip this if your agents are still in sandbox testing or you're treating agentic security as a future problem; Agent Vault assumes you're already running agents in production and need forensic proof of what they did.
Obsidian Security for Salesforce Agentforce
Security teams managing Salesforce Agentforce deployments need visibility into shadow agents and permission creep that native Salesforce governance misses, and Obsidian Security for Salesforce Agentforce is built specifically for that gap. The tool maps directly to NIST CSF 2.0's Asset Management and Supply Chain Risk functions, catching both rogue agent instances and third-party app risks before they become data exposure incidents. Skip this if your org hasn't yet deployed Agentforce agents at scale; the ROI appears once you have multiple business units spinning up agents independently.
Zero-trust security & governance platform for autonomous agentic AI systems.
Secures Salesforce Agentforce AI workflows via visibility, monitoring & governance.
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Common questions about comparing Agent Vault vs Obsidian Security for Salesforce Agentforce for your agentic ai security needs.
Agent Vault: Zero-trust security & governance platform for autonomous agentic AI systems. built by Ntur AI. Core capabilities include Cryptographically enforced tool execution via signed tool registry with public/private key validation, Immutable audit trails for continuous compliance, Behavioral drift detection and dynamic guardrails..
Obsidian Security for Salesforce Agentforce: Secures Salesforce Agentforce AI workflows via visibility, monitoring & governance. built by Obsidian Security. Core capabilities include Visibility into Salesforce Agentforce AI agent deployments, Detection of shadow agents created without central governance, Identification of excessive or misconfigured agent permissions..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agent Vault differentiates with Cryptographically enforced tool execution via signed tool registry with public/private key validation, Immutable audit trails for continuous compliance, Behavioral drift detection and dynamic guardrails. Obsidian Security for Salesforce Agentforce differentiates with Visibility into Salesforce Agentforce AI agent deployments, Detection of shadow agents created without central governance, Identification of excessive or misconfigured agent permissions.
Agent Vault is developed by Ntur AI. Obsidian Security for Salesforce Agentforce is developed by Obsidian Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Agent Vault and Obsidian Security for Salesforce Agentforce serve similar Agentic AI Security use cases: both are Agentic AI Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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