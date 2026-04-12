Agent Vault: Zero-trust security & governance platform for autonomous agentic AI systems. built by Ntur AI. Core capabilities include Cryptographically enforced tool execution via signed tool registry with public/private key validation, Immutable audit trails for continuous compliance, Behavioral drift detection and dynamic guardrails..

Manifold: Runtime security platform for monitoring AI agents on enterprise endpoints. built by Manifold. Core capabilities include Runtime visibility into AI agent behavior on endpoints, Agentless deployment, Detection of unauthorized system access by AI agents..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.