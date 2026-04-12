Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agent Vault is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Ntur AI. Lunar.dev AI Gateway is a free agentic ai security tool by Lunar.dev. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams deploying autonomous AI agents at scale need Agent Vault's cryptographically enforced tool execution and immutable audit trails, because agent-generated decisions leave traditional access controls behind. The platform's zero-trust agent-to-agent communication and post-quantum cryptography support address NIST PR.AA and PR.DS in ways purpose-built for agentic systems, not bolted onto legacy IAM. Skip this if your agents are still in sandbox testing or you're treating agentic security as a future problem; Agent Vault assumes you're already running agents in production and need forensic proof of what they did.
Security and platform teams managing multiple LLM providers across agents and applications need Lunar.dev AI Gateway to enforce consistent data governance before requests leave your infrastructure; the combination of prompt sanitization, fine-grained access controls with human-in-the-loop gating, and full token-level auditing directly addresses the control gap that exists between your apps and third-party LLM APIs. The free tier lets you test rate limiting and observability without commitment, which matters when LLM spend is unpredictable. Skip this if you're looking for a single unified platform covering fine-tuning, model governance, and post-response content filtering; Lunar.dev is explicitly designed for outbound traffic management and doesn't replace model evaluation or output scanning tools.
Zero-trust security & governance platform for autonomous agentic AI systems.
API gateway for managing, securing, and observing outbound LLM traffic.
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Common questions about comparing Agent Vault vs Lunar.dev AI Gateway for your agentic ai security needs.
Agent Vault: Zero-trust security & governance platform for autonomous agentic AI systems. built by Ntur AI. Core capabilities include Cryptographically enforced tool execution via signed tool registry with public/private key validation, Immutable audit trails for continuous compliance, Behavioral drift detection and dynamic guardrails..
Lunar.dev AI Gateway: API gateway for managing, securing, and observing outbound LLM traffic. built by Lunar.dev. Core capabilities include Rate limiting for LLM API calls per user, app, or agent, Priority queue for AI workloads to manage request urgency, Data sanitization to redact sensitive data from prompts and tool inputs..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agent Vault differentiates with Cryptographically enforced tool execution via signed tool registry with public/private key validation, Immutable audit trails for continuous compliance, Behavioral drift detection and dynamic guardrails. Lunar.dev AI Gateway differentiates with Rate limiting for LLM API calls per user, app, or agent, Priority queue for AI workloads to manage request urgency, Data sanitization to redact sensitive data from prompts and tool inputs.
Agent Vault is developed by Ntur AI. Lunar.dev AI Gateway is developed by Lunar.dev. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Agent Vault and Lunar.dev AI Gateway serve similar Agentic AI Security use cases: both are Agentic AI Security tools, both cover LLM Security, LLM Guardrails, Prompt Injection. Key differences: Agent Vault is Commercial while Lunar.dev AI Gateway is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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