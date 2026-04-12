Agent Vault: Zero-trust security & governance platform for autonomous agentic AI systems. built by Ntur AI. Core capabilities include Cryptographically enforced tool execution via signed tool registry with public/private key validation, Immutable audit trails for continuous compliance, Behavioral drift detection and dynamic guardrails..

Lunar.dev AI Gateway: API gateway for managing, securing, and observing outbound LLM traffic. built by Lunar.dev. Core capabilities include Rate limiting for LLM API calls per user, app, or agent, Priority queue for AI workloads to manage request urgency, Data sanitization to redact sensitive data from prompts and tool inputs..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.