Agent Vault: Zero-trust security & governance platform for autonomous agentic AI systems. built by Ntur AI. Core capabilities include Cryptographically enforced tool execution via signed tool registry with public/private key validation, Immutable audit trails for continuous compliance, Behavioral drift detection and dynamic guardrails..

Enkrypt AI MCP Scanner: AI red teaming platform for testing agents, RAG, tools, and MCP servers. built by Enkrypt AI. Core capabilities include Automated red teaming for AI agents, RAG systems, tools, and MCP servers, Multimodal testing across text, audio, and vision inputs, Prompt injection and jailbreak detection..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.