Agent Turing: Agentic AI red teaming platform for LLMs & GenAI across privacy, safety & fairness. built by PrivaSapien. Core capabilities include Autonomous stress-testing of LLMs and GenAI agents on privacy, safety, security, and fairness, Turing Tree™ multi-round adversarial testing with advanced questioning algorithms, Comparative risk scoring for AI model trustworthiness assessment..

Tumeryk AI Trust Infrastructure: AI trust infrastructure platform for securing GenAI apps & workforce usage. built by Tumeryk. Core capabilities include AI Trust Score with 9-dimension risk assessment, Real-time AI guardrails with context-aware policy enforcement, Jailbreak prevention and detection..

Both serve the AI Red Teaming market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.