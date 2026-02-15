Agent Monitoring: AI agent monitoring platform with live traces and real-time alerts. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Live tracing of AI agent prompts, decisions, and actions, Real-time alerts for abnormal behavior and security risks, Anomaly detection for events, outliers, and errors..

ZenGuard: Runtime protection and security testing platform for LLM-based AI agents. built by ZenGuard. Core capabilities include Runtime protection for LLM-based AI agents with sub-50ms latency, Prompt injection detection and blocking, PII detection to prevent data leaks..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.