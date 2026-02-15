Agent Monitoring: AI agent monitoring platform with live traces and real-time alerts. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Live tracing of AI agent prompts, decisions, and actions, Real-time alerts for abnormal behavior and security risks, Anomaly detection for events, outliers, and errors..

Stacklok Enterprise MCP Platform: Secure gateway platform for governing AI agent MCP server access in enterprises. built by Stacklok. Core capabilities include Centralized MCP server management, Policy enforcement on AI tool calls, Audit logging of AI agent actions..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.