Agent Monitoring: AI agent monitoring platform with live traces and real-time alerts. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Live tracing of AI agent prompts, decisions, and actions, Real-time alerts for abnormal behavior and security risks, Anomaly detection for events, outliers, and errors..

Openlayer AI Agent Evaluation Platform: AI agent testing platform for security, reliability, and behavior validation. built by Openlayer. Core capabilities include Scenario-based behavioral evaluation simulating real-world agent interactions, Security guardrails detecting prompt injections, data exfiltration, and PII/IP leakage, Agent reliability scoring using performance, latency, and compliance signals..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.