Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agent Monitoring is a commercial agentic ai security tool by NeuralTrust. Onyx Platform is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Onyx Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying large language model applications need Agent Monitoring because it's the only platform that gives you real-time visibility into what your AI agents are actually doing at execution time, not just what they were supposed to do. NeuralTrust maps to four NIST CSF 2.0 functions across detect and respond, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and incident analysis through live trace correlation. Skip this if your AI workloads are still experimental or confined to a single application; the value compounds once you're managing agents across multiple LLMs and cloud platforms at scale.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying AI agents across multiple LLMs need Onyx Platform because it's the only control plane that catches shadow AI deployments and unapproved model usage before they become compliance violations. The natural language policy engine and real-time prompt injection blocking cover both governance (GV.PO) and continuous monitoring (DE.CM) without requiring security teams to become prompt engineers. Skip this if your organization runs fewer than three LLM integrations or if you need post-incident forensics more than active agent behavior enforcement; the session replay is solid but the tool's real strength is prevention during runtime, not reconstruction after the fact.
AI agent monitoring platform with live traces and real-time alerts
AI control plane for enterprise AI agent security, governance, and observability.
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Common questions about comparing Agent Monitoring vs Onyx Platform for your agentic ai security needs.
Agent Monitoring: AI agent monitoring platform with live traces and real-time alerts. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Live tracing of AI agent prompts, decisions, and actions, Real-time alerts for abnormal behavior and security risks, Anomaly detection for events, outliers, and errors..
Onyx Platform: AI control plane for enterprise AI agent security, governance, and observability. built by Onyx Security. Core capabilities include Real-time AI agent activity monitoring across LLMs and frameworks, Session replay and audit trail for compliance and forensics, Shadow AI and unapproved model deployment detection..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agent Monitoring differentiates with Live tracing of AI agent prompts, decisions, and actions, Real-time alerts for abnormal behavior and security risks, Anomaly detection for events, outliers, and errors. Onyx Platform differentiates with Real-time AI agent activity monitoring across LLMs and frameworks, Session replay and audit trail for compliance and forensics, Shadow AI and unapproved model deployment detection.
Agent Monitoring is developed by NeuralTrust. Onyx Platform is developed by Onyx Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Agent Monitoring and Onyx Platform serve similar Agentic AI Security use cases: both are Agentic AI Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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