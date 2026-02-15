Agent Monitoring: AI agent monitoring platform with live traces and real-time alerts. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Live tracing of AI agent prompts, decisions, and actions, Real-time alerts for abnormal behavior and security risks, Anomaly detection for events, outliers, and errors..

Onyx Platform: AI control plane for enterprise AI agent security, governance, and observability. built by Onyx Security. Core capabilities include Real-time AI agent activity monitoring across LLMs and frameworks, Session replay and audit trail for compliance and forensics, Shadow AI and unapproved model deployment detection..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.