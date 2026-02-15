Agent Monitoring: AI agent monitoring platform with live traces and real-time alerts. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Live tracing of AI agent prompts, decisions, and actions, Real-time alerts for abnormal behavior and security risks, Anomaly detection for events, outliers, and errors..

MintMCP: Managed SaaS MCP gateway with per-agent identity, DLP, and policy enforcement. built by MintMCP. Core capabilities include Per-agent identity via Agent Bundles with scoped OAuth credentials, Custom policy enforcement on every MCP tool call via sandboxed runtime, Prebuilt DLP integrations for secrets, prompt injection, and risky bash detection..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.