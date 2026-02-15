Agent Monitoring: AI agent monitoring platform with live traces and real-time alerts. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Live tracing of AI agent prompts, decisions, and actions, Real-time alerts for abnormal behavior and security risks, Anomaly detection for events, outliers, and errors..

Lunar.dev MCP Gateway (MCPX): Gateway for securing, governing, and auditing AI agent access to MCP servers. built by Lunar.dev. Core capabilities include Centralized MCP server registry with service discovery for local and remote servers, Role-based access control (RBAC) with per-agent tool restrictions and on-behalf-of attribution, Authentication to MCP servers via API keys or OAuth..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.