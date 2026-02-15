Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agent Monitoring is a commercial agentic ai security tool by NeuralTrust. Lunar.dev MCP Gateway (MCPX) is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Lunar.dev. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying large language model applications need Agent Monitoring because it's the only platform that gives you real-time visibility into what your AI agents are actually doing at execution time, not just what they were supposed to do. NeuralTrust maps to four NIST CSF 2.0 functions across detect and respond, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and incident analysis through live trace correlation. Skip this if your AI workloads are still experimental or confined to a single application; the value compounds once you're managing agents across multiple LLMs and cloud platforms at scale.
Security teams deploying Claude or other agentic AI systems will find real value in MCPX's per-agent tool restrictions and immutable audit logs that actually capture prompt payloads and attribution, not just API calls. The role-based access control with on-behalf-of tracking addresses the specific governance gap that makes AI agents harder to audit than traditional service accounts. This tool prioritizes Govern and Detect over Respond, which works if your security model treats agent behavior as inherently less trustworthy than human access. Skip MCPX if you're looking for a lightweight proxy; the MCP Risk Score Engine is beta and Lunar.dev's 15-person team means you're betting on a startup's ability to track an evolving threat surface faster than vendors with security divisions.
AI agent monitoring platform with live traces and real-time alerts
Gateway for securing, governing, and auditing AI agent access to MCP servers.
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Common questions about comparing Agent Monitoring vs Lunar.dev MCP Gateway (MCPX) for your agentic ai security needs.
Agent Monitoring: AI agent monitoring platform with live traces and real-time alerts. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Live tracing of AI agent prompts, decisions, and actions, Real-time alerts for abnormal behavior and security risks, Anomaly detection for events, outliers, and errors..
Lunar.dev MCP Gateway (MCPX): Gateway for securing, governing, and auditing AI agent access to MCP servers. built by Lunar.dev. Core capabilities include Centralized MCP server registry with service discovery for local and remote servers, Role-based access control (RBAC) with per-agent tool restrictions and on-behalf-of attribution, Authentication to MCP servers via API keys or OAuth..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agent Monitoring differentiates with Live tracing of AI agent prompts, decisions, and actions, Real-time alerts for abnormal behavior and security risks, Anomaly detection for events, outliers, and errors. Lunar.dev MCP Gateway (MCPX) differentiates with Centralized MCP server registry with service discovery for local and remote servers, Role-based access control (RBAC) with per-agent tool restrictions and on-behalf-of attribution, Authentication to MCP servers via API keys or OAuth.
Agent Monitoring is developed by NeuralTrust. Lunar.dev MCP Gateway (MCPX) is developed by Lunar.dev. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Agent Monitoring and Lunar.dev MCP Gateway (MCPX) serve similar Agentic AI Security use cases: both are Agentic AI Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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