Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agent Monitoring is a commercial agentic ai security tool by NeuralTrust. JetStream Security-First AI Governance Platform is a commercial agentic ai security tool by JetStream Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying large language model applications need Agent Monitoring because it's the only platform that gives you real-time visibility into what your AI agents are actually doing at execution time, not just what they were supposed to do. NeuralTrust maps to four NIST CSF 2.0 functions across detect and respond, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and incident analysis through live trace correlation. Skip this if your AI workloads are still experimental or confined to a single application; the value compounds once you're managing agents across multiple LLMs and cloud platforms at scale.
JetStream Security-First AI Governance Platform
Enterprise security teams deploying agentic AI in production need JetStream Security-First AI Governance Platform to stop treating AI systems as black boxes and enforce least-privilege access across agent hand-offs, the real attack surface most teams ignore. The platform's continuous discovery and Blueprint-based runtime enforcement directly addresses NIST CSF 2.0 Identity Management and Continuous Monitoring, catching AI drift that static policy frameworks miss. Skip this if your organization is still in proof-of-concept phase or lacks the operational maturity to version and audit AI workflows; JetStream assumes you're ready to govern agents the way you govern service accounts.
AI agent monitoring platform with live traces and real-time alerts
AI governance control plane for agentic AI visibility, identity, and runtime control.
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Common questions about comparing Agent Monitoring vs JetStream Security-First AI Governance Platform for your agentic ai security needs.
Agent Monitoring: AI agent monitoring platform with live traces and real-time alerts. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Live tracing of AI agent prompts, decisions, and actions, Real-time alerts for abnormal behavior and security risks, Anomaly detection for events, outliers, and errors..
JetStream Security-First AI Governance Platform: AI governance control plane for agentic AI visibility, identity, and runtime control. built by JetStream Security. Core capabilities include Continuous AI asset discovery across models, agents, MCP servers, apps, datasets, and tools, Real-time accountable AI inventory (AI Manifest), AI Blueprint creation with versioning and change control for approved workflow designs..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agent Monitoring differentiates with Live tracing of AI agent prompts, decisions, and actions, Real-time alerts for abnormal behavior and security risks, Anomaly detection for events, outliers, and errors. JetStream Security-First AI Governance Platform differentiates with Continuous AI asset discovery across models, agents, MCP servers, apps, datasets, and tools, Real-time accountable AI inventory (AI Manifest), AI Blueprint creation with versioning and change control for approved workflow designs.
Agent Monitoring is developed by NeuralTrust. JetStream Security-First AI Governance Platform is developed by JetStream Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Agent Monitoring and JetStream Security-First AI Governance Platform serve similar Agentic AI Security use cases: both are Agentic AI Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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