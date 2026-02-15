Agent Monitoring: AI agent monitoring platform with live traces and real-time alerts. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Live tracing of AI agent prompts, decisions, and actions, Real-time alerts for abnormal behavior and security risks, Anomaly detection for events, outliers, and errors..

First Recon AI Agent Management: Centralized platform to deploy, orchestrate, govern, and audit enterprise AI agents. built by First Recon AI. Core capabilities include Maestro Command Center for real-time agent fleet visibility and intervention, Human-in-the-loop work queue with configurable autonomy levels and escalation paths, Multi-agent orchestration with sequential, parallel, conditional, and hierarchical patterns..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.