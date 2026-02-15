Agent Monitoring: AI agent monitoring platform with live traces and real-time alerts. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Live tracing of AI agent prompts, decisions, and actions, Real-time alerts for abnormal behavior and security risks, Anomaly detection for events, outliers, and errors..

Daytona: Isolated sandbox infrastructure for securely executing AI-generated code. built by Daytona. Core capabilities include Sub-90ms isolated sandbox creation for AI-generated code execution, Stateful, long-running sandbox environments for persistent AI agents, Environment snapshots with save, restore, and resume capabilities..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.