Agent Monitoring: AI agent monitoring platform with live traces and real-time alerts. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Live tracing of AI agent prompts, decisions, and actions, Real-time alerts for abnormal behavior and security risks, Anomaly detection for events, outliers, and errors..

DapplePot: AI agent fleet security platform for runtime monitoring and threat detection. built by DapplePot. Core capabilities include Real-time session monitoring of every LLM call, tool use, and agent decision, Session replay with frame-by-frame event timeline, Inline threat detection mapped to OWASP LLM Top 10 and Agentic AI Top 10 (147+ sub-checks)..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.