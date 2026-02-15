Agent Monitoring: AI agent monitoring platform with live traces and real-time alerts. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Live tracing of AI agent prompts, decisions, and actions, Real-time alerts for abnormal behavior and security risks, Anomaly detection for events, outliers, and errors..

Autonomous Security: Endpoint security platform for governing and securing AI agents and MCP servers. built by Autonomous Security. Core capabilities include AI agent and MCP server discovery and inventory, Exposure analysis for hardcoded secrets and exposed configs, Runtime blocking of rogue MCP servers and malicious skills..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.