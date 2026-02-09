Agen for Workforce: Identity and access management platform for AI agents accessing internal tools. built by Frontegg. Core capabilities include Monitor AI agent access to third-party applications, Track internal agent usage by employees, Control agent permissions for internal applications..

Silverfort Access Intelligence: Access intelligence platform for mapping access paths and enforcing least privilege. built by Silverfort. Core capabilities include Access path mapping across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments, Real-time authentication activity analysis, Unused and excessive privilege identification..

Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.