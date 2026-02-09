Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agen for Workforce is a commercial non-human identity tool by Frontegg. Silverfort Access Intelligence is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by Silverfort. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best non-human identity fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing AI agents accessing internal systems need Agen for Workforce because it's the only platform that treats agent identity and permissions as a first-class problem rather than bolting governance onto an existing IAM system. The tool covers NIST PR.AA and DE.CM across agent lifecycle management, audit trails, and approval workflows, which means you're not manually tracking which agents touched which APIs. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet deployed agents internally or if you're looking for a general IAM platform that happens to support agents; Agen is purpose-built for the agent-as-user model and will feel narrow if agents are still peripheral to your stack.
Silverfort Access Intelligence
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in access sprawl across hybrid environments need Silverfort Access Intelligence because it actually maps privilege paths instead of just listing who has what. The platform covers all four NIST CSF 2.0 areas relevant to access control, particularly PR.AA and ID.AM, and its real-time anomaly detection catches lateral movement attempts that static access reviews never will. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on-premises with minimal cloud footprint; the value compounds with infrastructure complexity, not without it.
Identity and access management platform for AI agents accessing internal tools
Access intelligence platform for mapping access paths and enforcing least privilege
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Common questions about comparing Agen for Workforce vs Silverfort Access Intelligence for your non-human identity needs.
Agen for Workforce: Identity and access management platform for AI agents accessing internal tools. built by Frontegg. Core capabilities include Monitor AI agent access to third-party applications, Track internal agent usage by employees, Control agent permissions for internal applications..
Silverfort Access Intelligence: Access intelligence platform for mapping access paths and enforcing least privilege. built by Silverfort. Core capabilities include Access path mapping across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments, Real-time authentication activity analysis, Unused and excessive privilege identification..
Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agen for Workforce differentiates with Monitor AI agent access to third-party applications, Track internal agent usage by employees, Control agent permissions for internal applications. Silverfort Access Intelligence differentiates with Access path mapping across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments, Real-time authentication activity analysis, Unused and excessive privilege identification.
Agen for Workforce is developed by Frontegg. Silverfort Access Intelligence is developed by Silverfort. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Agen for Workforce and Silverfort Access Intelligence serve similar Non-Human Identity use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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