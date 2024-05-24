CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More

Visualize and analyze network relationships with AfterGlow

Threat Hunting
 Open Source
A tool collection for filtering and visualizing logon events, designed for experienced DFIR specialists in threat hunting and incident response.

Threat Hunting
 Open Source
Side-by-Side Comparison

Feature
AfterGlow
Blauhaunt
Pricing Model
Free
Free
Category
Threat Hunting
Threat Hunting
Verified Vendor
Open Source
GitHub Stars
175
Last Commit
May 2025
Use Cases & Capabilities
Incident Response
Threat Hunting
Visualization
Network Security
Network Topology
DFIR
Log Analysis
Security Incident Response
Community
Community Votes
0
0
Bookmarks
User Reviews

AfterGlow vs Blauhaunt: Complete 2026 Comparison

Choosing between AfterGlow and Blauhaunt for your threat hunting needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between AfterGlow vs Blauhaunt?

AfterGlow, Blauhaunt are all Threat Hunting solutions. AfterGlow Visualize and analyze network relationships with AfterGlow. Blauhaunt A tool collection for filtering and visualizing logon events, designed for experienced DFIR speciali. The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.

Which is the best: AfterGlow vs Blauhaunt?

The choice between AfterGlow vs Blauhaunt depends on your specific requirements. AfterGlow is free to use, while Blauhaunt is free to use. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between AfterGlow vs Blauhaunt?

AfterGlow is Free, Blauhaunt is Free. AfterGlow offers a free tier or is completely free to use. Blauhaunt offers a free tier or is completely free to use. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is AfterGlow a good alternative to Blauhaunt?

Yes, AfterGlow can be considered as an alternative to Blauhaunt for Threat Hunting needs. Both tools offer Threat Hunting capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.

Can AfterGlow and Blauhaunt be used together?

Depending on your security architecture, AfterGlow and Blauhaunt might complement each other as part of a defense-in-depth strategy. However, as both are Threat Hunting tools, most organizations choose one primary solution. Evaluate your specific needs and consider consulting with security professionals for the best approach.

