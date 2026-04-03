Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need continuous vulnerability discovery without hiring dedicated red teamers should run Aether AI. The platform's AI-driven attack simulation handles multi-vector testing at machine speed, covering both internal and external surfaces in ways manual penetration testing cycles cannot match, and its automated detection rule generation directly strengthens your ID.RA and DE.AE capabilities. Skip this if you need human-led red teaming with narrative context about business logic flaws; Aether AI excels at finding what exists, not why it matters to your specific threat model.

Witness Control

Security teams deploying ChatGPT, Copilot, and other AI tools across departments need Witness Control because it enforces policy without requiring browser extensions or per-user agents, which actually works in hybrid environments where you can't control every device. Network-level visibility combined with real-time data redaction covers four NIST CSF 2.0 areas (GV.PO, PR.DS, DE.CM, DE.AE), meaning you get policy enforcement and compliance logging in a single deployment. Skip this if your organization only needs point controls for a handful of power users or lacks the infrastructure to route traffic through a cloud gateway.