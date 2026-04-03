Aether AI: AI-driven platform that continuously simulates attacks to find vulnerabilities. built by Aether AI. Core capabilities include Continuous automated attack surface testing across internal and external vectors, AI agent-based adversarial simulation, Full-spectrum multi-vector attack coverage..

VirtueRed: Continuous automated red-teaming platform for AI agents, models, and apps. built by Virtue AI. Core capabilities include Automated red-teaming with 100+ proprietary algorithms, Risk assessment across 600+ attack vectors and 1000+ risk categories, Agent validation for reasoning, planning, and execution layers..

Both serve the Breach & Attack Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.